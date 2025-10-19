DM intervenes in teacher harassment case, orders action against school

Garhwal Post Bureau



Dehradun, 18 Oct: Instances of arbitrariness by private schools in Dehradun have long been common. While minor irregularities have often been overlooked by the government departments and the administration, sometimes, the administration is forced to intervene particularly where excesses have been committed. In Dehradun, District Magistrate Savin Bansal has taken it upon himself to teach erring school administrations a firm lesson. His intervention has curbed the practice of arbitrary hikes in school fees and the practice of forcing parents to procure stationery only from designated outlets. However, the administration’s battle against the mental and financial harassment of teachers and students continues. There have been cases where the State Women’s Commission and the Child Rights Protection Commission have chosen to ignore the complaints and remain mere spectators, the district administration has stepped in directly in the larger public interest, particularly since Savin Bansal has taken over as the DM, Dehradun.

The district officials have disclosed that, as a result of this proactive stance, Edify School, Dehradun, has released the pending salary of two months due to teacher Kanika Madan, along with the refund of her security deposit and has also granted an experience certificate to her. This has been ensured following firm directions from the District Magistrate. While this particular case has achieved a respectable resolution, arbitrary functioning of another famous school in Purkul allegedly continues despite the intervention of the district administration. This particular school is managed by a society and the allegations are against the secretary of the society. Official sources claim that the matter is still under consideration before the District Magistrate and the hope is not lost. Yet, the insensitivity displayed in this case has drawn considerable attention. It is indeed unfortunate that an institution once held in high regard for its noble service now finds its reputation tainted by the behaviour of a few office-bearers.

The Society operates a school in Purkul, allegedly for the education of underprivileged children. This institution receives substantial funds from India and abroad under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010. The allegations are that it has been dismissing teachers who have served the institution for years, at times even without valid reason. In one such instance, a teacher on maternity leave was denied rejoining after the completion of her sanctioned leave.

In this case of economic and mental exploitation, the dismissed teacher, Kanchan, lodged a complaint with the Women’s Commission. Commission Chairperson Kusum Kandwal heard both sides. The aggrieved teacher stated that she had availed maternity leave from 25 July 2024 to 14 November 2024. As her child required additional care, she had requested an extension of leave until 8 January and intended to rejoin on 9 January. However, the Society’s secretary arbitrarily extended her leave until April 2025. Kanchan informed the Commission that she had been teaching Classes 8 and 9 at the Learning Academy. Before she could resume duties after the extended leave, she received an email instructing her to teach Class 4 students as well. When she raised a reasonable objection, the secretary summoned her to the conference hall on 8 April and, in the presence of the HR representative and the principal, threatened to terminate her services.

Subsequently, she was not allowed to rejoin duty. Distressed and left with no option, Kanchan had approached the Women’s Commission once again. After hearing both sides, the Chairperson directed the secretary to reinstate her. The secretary, however, refused to comply. Considering the gravity of the matter and the violation of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, the Commission wrote to the Secretary, Education Department, seeking an inquiry and appropriate action, with directions to apprise the Commission of the outcome.

However, it is not known, what action the Education Department took thereafter in this case but there is no visible progress in the case and it exposes the weakness of the official system. Meanwhile, Kanchan also approached District Magistrate Savin Bansal through the public hearing mechanism. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Judicial) Kumkum Joshi conducted the hearing and found the complaint to be genuine. However, it is reported that the Nainital High Court has stayed the proceedings of this inquiry. The District Magistrate, in his capacity as the highest district authority, retains several powers to ensure justice for a wronged citizen, as the Court’s stay applies only to the SDM’s report. The case concerning the arbitrary dismissal of the teacher thus remains unresolved, and the struggle for redressal continues.