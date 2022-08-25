2 Secretariat officials allegedly involved in UKSSSC scam suspended

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Aug: Gaurav Kumar Chauhan, son of Surendra Singh, Additional Personal Secretary, posted in the Uttarakhand Secretariat, and Surya Pratap Singh, son of Sanjay Singh Rana, Additional Personal Secretary at Uttarakhand Secretariat and resident of village Niwad Mandi, Jaspur, Udham Singh Nagar, have been suspended by the Uttarakhand Government for their alleged involvement in the UKSSSC question paper leak scam.

Both the officials are presently under arrest and in judicial custody and they have been suspended under the Uttarakhand Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2003, as amended in 2010. Both face charges of involvement in irregularities in Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission’s graduate level examination held in 2021 and have been charged under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC. The suspension order claims sufficient evidence against both.

During the period of suspension, the amount of subsistence allowance payable will be half pay to both the accused as per the provisions of Fundamental Rule 53 of Financial Rules Collection Volume-2, Part-2 to 4 and dearness allowance on the amount of subsistence allowance.