20 shopkeepers booked for blocking roads & footpaths around Parade Ground

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Oct: Doon Police and the Municipal Corporation carried out a joint drive against illegal encroachments around the Parade Ground area, here, on Sunday.

During the campaign, the team removed encroachments from areas like Kanak Chowk, Orient Chowk, Lansdowne Chowk, and Darshanlal Chowk. Around 20 shopkeepers and street vendors were found keeping their goods and stalls on roads and footpaths, which was causing traffic jams and inconvenience to the public.

The action was taken under the direction of SSP Dehradun to keep roads and footpaths clear for smooth traffic movement. The police and municipal team seized the items placed on the roads and took them into their possession.

Officials said that such drives will continue to ensure that public roads remain free from illegal occupation and that citizens can move safely and easily.