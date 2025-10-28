Short-Term Training Course on “Wood and Bamboo Preservation” begins at FRI

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Oct: The Wood Preservation Discipline, Forest Products Division, Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, inaugurated a Short-Term Training Course on “Wood and Bamboo Preservation”, today, in the Extension Hall of the Institute. The five-day training programme is being organised from 27 to 31 October.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Renu Singh, Director, Forest Research Institute, who emphasised the importance of wood and bamboo preservation in promoting the sustainable use of forest resources. She also spoke about the various aspects related to bamboo from its seed collection to propagation.

A total of 15 participants from academic institutions, government organisations, and industries across the country are attending the training. The programme includes lectures, practical demonstrations, and interactive sessions aimed at enhancing participants’ understanding of preservation technologies and sustainable utilisation practices.