Golden Forest land sold using fake papers, claims social worker

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Oct: A social worker from Dehradun has filed a complaint in court accusing several people of being involved in a large land fraud case.

The complainant, Shakul Uniyal, a resident of Sahastradhara Road, said that a group of land dealers and property agents are illegally selling land that is under government and court restrictions.

According to the complaint, the accused persons have been selling land belonging to the Golden Forest Company and its subsidiaries, which had been prohibited by the Supreme Court. The land also includes areas belonging to the state government and riverbeds. Uniyal alleged that the accused, in collaboration with others, used fake and forged documents to sell the land to innocent buyers.

He stated that he had earlier complained about this matter to the SIT (Land), Commissioner, Garhwal, and the District Magistrate, Dehradun, in 2021 and again in 2022, but no action was taken. Later, an inquiry by the SIT Land Dehradun confirmed the fraud and directed an FIR to be filed, but the official concerned, Inspector General of Registration Sandeep Srivastava, allegedly delayed the FIR and indirectly helped the accused.

Uniyal claimed that, after he exposed the scam, the accused, including Prashant Dobhal, Rajeev Talwar, Manorama Dobhal, Neeru Talwar, and Bharat Singh Negi, started harassing him and even got a false FIR registered against him at Rajpur police station to defame and pressure him.

He has now approached the Third Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Dehradun, requesting directions to the police to register a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Registration Act, 1908, for fraud, forgery, conspiracy, and misuse of official position.