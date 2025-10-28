Police mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary with awareness drive

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Oct: On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the “Iron Man of India”, Doon Police organised various awareness programmes across the district.

The programme aimed to spread awareness about national unity, environmental protection, cyber safety, women’s safety, and social responsibility. Students from nearby schools and local residents took part in the event with great enthusiasm.

During the session, police officers explained the working of the police, the FIR registration process, and ways to stay safe from cybercrimes and online fraud. Students were also informed about important helpline numbers like 112 (emergency help), 1090 (women helpline), 1930 (cyber helpline), 1078 (child helpline), and 181 (women empowerment helpline).

A question-and-answer session was also held, in which students asked questions related to cyber safety, women’s security, and social media misuse. The officers patiently answered their queries and encouraged them to spread awareness.

Police officials said that such programmes help strengthen the bond between the police and the public and motivate young people to become responsible citizens.