22 more placements in Amazon from Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Global tech giant Amazon has extended placement offers to 22 more students from Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University, offering packages of up to Rs 47.88 lakhs. With this, Graphic Era has set a new benchmark in placements with top multinational companies.

This academic session, students from BTech programmes at Graphic Era have received placement packages as high as Rs 61.99 lakhs. Among the top package recipients are students from both Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University campuses in Dehradun, Haldwani, and Bhimtal. BTech Computer Science Engineering student Priyanshi Bhadoriya (Najibabad, UP) from Graphic Era Deemed University and Neha Bhatt (Haldwani) from the Hill University’s Haldwani campus were placed at Australian company Atlassian with a package of Rs 61.99 lakhs.

Suyash Gehlot (Dehradun), a BTech CSE student from the Deemed University, has been selected by DE Shaw with a package of Rs 56.30 lakhs. Similarly, Ashutosh Kumar Pandey and Shreyashree (both from Ghazipur, UP), also from BTech CSE, have been offered packages of Rs 52.93 lakhs each by Microsoft.

Taking the placement streak further, Amazon has selected 22 more BTech CSE students from Graphic Era with packages of Rs 47.88 lakhs. These students include Adarsh Bharti Musa (Dehradun), Manav Chauhan (Dehradun), Manisha Panu (Dineshpur, Udham Singh Nagar), Pooja Verma (Dehradun), Prerna Joshi (Dehradun), Shalini (Dehradun), Vaishnavi Bhardwaj (Roorkee), Prabhav Dobal (Dehradun), Supriya Suman (Lakhisarai, Bihar), Sanchi Jain (Saharanpur), Roshan Raturi (Vikasnagar, Dehradun), and Sauhard Singh Adhikari (Champawat) from the Deemed University.

From Graphic Era Hill University’s Dehradun campus, Amazon has offered placements to Himani Upadhyay (Pithoragarh), Preetam Singh (Pauri), Darshit Joshi (Uttarkashi), Divyansh Bhadra (Dehradun), Vaibhav Gaur (Aligarh), Arish Khan (Dehradun), and Swati Khanduri (Dehradun). From the Bhimtal campus, Shailesh Rautela (Haldwani).

Amazon had already selected nine students earlier at the same package level.

Additionally, Morgan Stanley has offered packages of Rs 23.48 lakhs to Aniket Negi (Ghaziabad), Manvi Haritwal (Jaipur), Neeti Thapa (Dehradun), and Shreya Singh (Hajipur, Bihar) from the Deemed University, and Pallavi Kumari (Gaya, Bihar) from the Hill University’s Dehradun campus.

Dr Rajesh Pokhriyal, Placement Coordinator at Graphic Era, informed that over 4550 students have already received placement offers from leading companies across India and abroad this session. Notable recruiters include Amazon, Atlassian, Microsoft, DE Shaw, Visa, PayPal, Myntra, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Voltas Dubai, Infosys, Flipkart, Juspay, Vizon Technologies, National Australia Bank, InfoEdge, HSBC, JSW, Adani Wilmar, TCS, Yamaha, Dulite, Zomato, Capgemini, among others. Over 175 companies from India and abroad have conducted placements at Graphic Era so far, with more rounds still to come.

Students from a wide range of programmes including BTech, MBA, MCA, BBA, BCA, BCom (Hons), Fashion Designing, BJMC, BSc Computer Science, BSc IT, BSc Animation, BSc Biotechnology, BA English, BA Psychology, Political Science, and Economics have participated in these placements.