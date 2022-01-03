25 eminent Uttarakhandis conferred Heera Award

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2 Jan: Garhwal Post Editor and Bollywood Actor Satish Sharma was amongst those who were honoured with Heera Award by Development in Rural Embossment And Motivation Society (DREAMS) at a function here today. A total of 25 eminent persons were honoured today for their excellence and contribution in various fields.

Heera Awards were constituted in 2018, though DREAMS has been working in the social sector for more than 14 years now in the state. It is also working in the education sector in districts Rudraprayag, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Dehradun. The Society has been established by social activist Gambhir Singh Jyara who is the president of the society while Rakesh Maithani is the Vice President, and Deepak Nautiyal is the General Secretary. Senior Journalist and Actor Satish Sharma was honoured for his contribution in the field of Art & Culture along with Shiv Painuly.

Among others who were awarded were Sheetal Gaur, Anukriti Gusain, Vaibhav Goyal and Jai Prakash Amola for their achievements as young entrepreneurs. Dr CP Painuli, RC Bhatt, Mukesh Nautiyal, Vasu Parvinda and Arun Chamoli were honoured for contribution to the social sector, Kavindra Singh Mehta (RJ Kaavya) & Team OHO Radio and Ramesh Petwal, Deepak and Sunil for Innovation, Shashi Bhushan Bhatt, Vinod Musan, Kedar Dutt, Chand Mohd, Afzal Ahmed, Arti Negi for journalism. News 18 and ABP Ganga were honoured for being Best News Channels, Dr SD Joshi, VKS Negi and Rakesh Bijalwan were felicitated for their contribution as Corona Warriors. Speaking as Chief Guest, Cabinet Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat appreciated the work of DREAMS organisation and also congratulated the winners. He noted that only those who dreamt big excelled in life. Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal and Folk Singer Preetam Bhartwan also congratulated the winners.