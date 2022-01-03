Alka Mittal given additional charge as CMD ONGC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jan: Director HR of ONGC, Dr Alka Mittal has been given entrusted with additional charge as Chairperson cum Managing Director (CMD) of the ONGC. The charge has been entrusted to her after the superannuation of Subhash Kumar on 31 December, 2021. Kumar was also holding the charge on additional basis in addition to his original responsibility as Director Finance. He had taken charge as CMD on superannuation of Shashi Shanker, the last regularly appointed CMD in March, 2021.

Dr Alka Mittal who was the first ever woman Director on Board of Directors at ONGC, becomes the first ever woman to head the energy major, ONGC. She was currently the senior most director on the Board and was natural contender to the post.

Meanwhile, Anurag Sharma, Director (On-Shore) has been entrusted with additional responsibility as Director Finance, after the superannuation of Subhash Kumar. Since no Search Committee has been constituted for searching the CMD, Dr Alka Mittal is unlikely to be replaced soon, according to the sources.