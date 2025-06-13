26 Lekhpals, Patwaris transferred in Dehradun

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Jun: In a bid to enhance efficiency, accountability, and transparency in revenue administration, District Magistrate Savin Bansal has issued immediate transfer orders for 26 Revenue Sub-Inspectors from the Lekhpal and Patwari cadre. The directive, passed under Revenue Board Orders is being seen as a decisive measure to ensure fairness in the system.

The transfers, spanning key areas including Dehradun, Vikasnagar, Rishikesh, Doiwala, Kalsi, and Chakrata tehsils, affect 22 Lekhpals and 4 Patwaris. Importantly, the focus in the transfer orders issued by the DM has been on the officials who have been stationed in the same circle for extended periods. They have been shifted with the ostensible objective of promoting administrative integrity and efficiency.

The administration has directed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to ensure the immediate release of transferred officials, allowing them to take up their new assignments without delay. Furthermore, the mandatory transfer of officers who have served in the same location for over three years will be strictly enforced at the tehsil level, reinforcing the commitment to transparent and effective governance.

Under these orders, in all, 6 Lekhpals have been transferred out of Dehradun city and have been replaced by those posted in Vikasnagar and Doiwala.