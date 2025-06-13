Mining Dept suspends permits of 3 stone crushers in Pindar Valley for violations

Garhwal Post Bureau

Tharali, 11 Jun: The Mining Department has suspended the online permits (ravannas) of three stone crushers operating in Pindar Valley following the discovery of multiple regulatory violations. As a result, all three crushers have ceased operations temporarily.

Among these, Abhayuday Stone Crusher in Tharali has reportedly been flouting rules for over six years and had been allegedly benefiting from strong government and administrative connections. Its online permits have now been revoked. Similarly, the recently established Binayak Stone Crusher and Pindar Valley Stone Crusher, both in Narayanbagar, have also faced suspension.

Mining Inspector and In-charge Mining Officer, Chamoli, stated that persistent complaints against these crushers were found to be valid upon a personal inspection conducted yesterday. Following this, the department suspended their permits, effectively halting all transportation of minor minerals to and from these sites. Operations can only resume once penalties for violations have been determined and paid.