Maneater leopard shot dead in Rudraprayag

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudraprayag, 11 Jun: The Forest Department has successfully neutralised a maneater leopard in Jakholi Block of Rudraprayag district, ending weeks of terror in the region. The big cat had attacked and killed three women in the past two months, the latest victim being a resident of Makhet-Ashram, who was fatally mauled while cooking at home last evening.

Following the tragic incident, widespread anger had erupted among villagers, who had threatened to lock up the Forest Department’s Jakheni office and stage a road blockade at Myali Bazaar today. However, the leopard was eliminated before the protest could begin.

At around 8 p.m. yesterday, the leopard attacked 65-year-old Rameshwari Devi in her home while she was preparing food, leaving her family in shock. The animal had previously killed two other women, Rupa Devi in Danda Chamsari on 30 May and Ishwari Devi in Deval village while she was cutting grass.

Outgoing Block Pramukh Pradeep Thapliyal highlighted that villagers had repeatedly raised concerns and even held the Divisional Forest Officer captive in frustration over the delayed action. While the local MLA had met with residents, no concrete steps had been taken previously to deal with the maneater leopard. With public patience wearing thin, the protest was meant to demand urgent intervention from authorities to rid Jakholi of the predator. The Forest Department’s action has now brought relief to the community.