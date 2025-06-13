HC orders survey of illegal mazaars, notices served in Udham Singh Nagar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Udham Singh Nagar, 11 Jun: Acting on directives from the Nainital High Court regarding the demolition of illegal mazaars in Uttarakhand, all the district magistrates (DMs) have been instructed to conduct surveys within their jurisdictions. In response, administrative action has commenced across several sub-districts in Udham Singh Nagar.

A survey is currently underway in Kashipur, led by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). Notices have been issued to three illegal mazaars, including one previously flagged for unlawful construction. Among the sites identified are illegal mazaars situated at the Pachcha Wala government mango orchard in Kundeshwari and Kachtal Gusai, Kashipur tehsil.

Authorities have also detected an illegal mazaar on Irrigation Department land in Nizhada Malwa Farm village, with a formal notice served to the individual concerned. The administration has mandated the removal of these structures within next two weeks, warning legal action if compliance is not met.

Sources claim that the administration is preparing to issue additional notices to illegal mazaars constructed on government land. A particular case in Kashipur has drawn attention, where an illegal mazaar was reportedly built on temple land. Local authorities remain vigilant as they proceed with enforcement measures.