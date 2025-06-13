Pre-Monsoon showers begin in Kumaon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Jun: Uttarakhand will have to wait a few more days for the monsoon’s arrival. Earlier forecasts had suggested the monsoon would hit Uttarakhand by 11 or 12 June, but that is not happening. Currently, the monsoon is expected to arrive within the next 72 hours. However, pre-monsoon showers commenced in several parts of Kumaon today and are likely to continue for several days. Some areas of Garhwal may also experience this pre-monsoon activity.

The past 48 hours have been quite warm for Uttarakhand, weather-wise. Yesterday was the hottest day of the current summer season in Dehradun with mercury crossing 39.3 degrees Celsius. Today, however there was a slight relief with clouds and a slight drizzle. In general, however, while some parts of the state are experiencing sporadic rainfall, the plains districts, in particular, are grappling with oppressive humidity, causing discomfort to residents. Nevertheless, with a forecast of pre-monsoon rain in several areas of the state starting today, some regions are expected to get relief from the heat.

According to the Uttarakhand Meteorological Department, the Kumaon region currently shows a higher probability of rainfall, with heavy rain anticipated in districts like Pithoragarh, Champawat, and Bageshwar. Besides these Kumaon districts, Chamoli in Garhwal may also witness rainfall today and tomorrow. Subsequently, a heavy rain alert is in place for most Kumaon districts on 12 June, with Chamoli in Garhwal also likely to experience significant rainfall. Continuous rain is expected on 13 and 14 June as well.

Previously, it was believed that the monsoon would enter Uttarakhand around 11 June, following its arrival in the country. However, meteorologists now do not expect the monsoon to arrive within the next 2 to 3 days. This means the monsoon is likely to reach the state only on or after 15 June. The weather in Dehradun and the entire Garhwal division has also shown a change, with cloudy skies. Despite this, the oppressive humidity continues to cause discomfort to people. There is, however, a slight hope of a drop in temperature by evening, accompanied by light drizzles.

According to national raw data, June 2025 may bring above‑normal rainfall across India, with Uttarakhand forecast to receive slightly higher than average precipitation during the month. The IMD’s new high‑resolution Bharat Forecasting System (BFS), operational since late May, is helping improve short‑range predictions—including those crucial for mountain weather—thereby enabling timely guidance and alerts. Meanwhile, the monsoon delay and advancing showers have prompted state authorities to review preparedness. It may be recalled that Chief Minister Dhami chaired a high‑level meeting last week, activating disaster‑response mechanisms, scheduling drain cleaning drives, establishing 24/7 helplines and issuing health advisories for dengue and malaria. much‑needed relief to both residents and agriculture. Officials continue to monitor the situation