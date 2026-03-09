275 Women Employees honoured at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Mar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, 275 women employees were honoured at Graphic Era Deemed University, here, today.

The Chairperson of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Rakhi Ghanshala, presented awards to women employees associated with hostel management, security and class four staff. She said that every task is important, and dedication and commitment enhance the value of the work.

Graphic Era follows the ideals of women’s respect and prioritises the welfare of its employees, she said. Emphasising the important role of women personnel, Dr Rakhi said that women are effectively demonstrating their capabilities in every field.

The Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Amit R Bhatt, was also present at the programme.