2nd NART Archery Competition concludes in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Feb: The 2nd NART Archery Competition, held at the Pavilion Ground, here, concluded today.

Savita Kapoor, MLA (Cantt) and representative of the Chief Minister, along with Harish Kothari, Chief Minister’s Media Head, KS Chauhan, Joint Director, Information Department, and Rajendra Singh Tomar, President of the Uttarakhand Archery Association, awarded cheques to the winning archers.

The Uttarakhand Archery Association provided free accommodation, food, and transportation to all eligible archers from across the country.

All participants praised the organisation of the competition in Uttarakhand and appreciated Dehradun’s pleasant weather.

MLA Savita Kapoor highlighted the significance of cash prizes and international-level facilities for archers. She encouraged those who missed victory to improve their performance in the future.

KS Chauhan appreciated the efforts of technical officials from the Archery Association of India and volunteers from Uttarakhand, who played a crucial role in successfully organising the event.

Harish Kothari praised the archers and motivated them to continue excelling in the sport.

The competition witnessed the participation of over 500 male and female players from various states in three categories: Sub-Junior, Junior, and Senior.