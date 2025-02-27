Minister Ganesh Joshi visits Prayagraj, takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Mahashivaratri

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Prayagraj, 26 Feb: On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri, Uttarakhand’s Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, along with his family, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and paid obeisance to Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

After performing prayers and rituals at the Sangam, Minister Ganesh Joshi stated that taking a dip in the sacred confluence on Mahashivaratri is highly meritorious. He described it not just as a bath but as a spiritual experience of self-purification and divine energy. Calling the Sangam a symbol of faith and culture, he emphasised that Mahakumbh is a grand representation of Indian culture and Sanatan traditions, sending a message of peace and spirituality to the world.

Minister Ganesh Joshi appreciated the grandeur and sanctity of the Mahakumbh, lauding the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their excellent arrangements, ensuring a smooth experience for devotees. He also sought the blessings of saints and sages and prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the state. Witnessing the massive gathering of devotees at the Sangam on Mahashivaratri, he remarked that it reflects the vibrancy of India’s Sanatan culture. He further stated that the Kumbh is not just a religious event but the biggest celebration of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

On this occasion, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and BJP State President & Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt also took a holy dip at the Sangam with their families.