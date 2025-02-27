Delegation from New Zealand calls on CM in Khatima

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Feb: A delegation from New Zealand paid a courtesy visit on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Khatima today. It may be recalled that the CM, who is the local MLA from Khatima, is currently on a visit there.

Professor Gary, advisor to the Primary Industry Ministry, Government of New Zealand, and New Zealand’s veterinary scientist, Professor Nicholas, are inspecting and studying the farms of the beneficiaries of the Breed Multiplication Farm Scheme of the Government of India in Tehsils Kichha, Gadarpur, and Kashipur of Udham Singh Nagar district.

During this visit, District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, SSP Manikant Mishra, CDO Manish Kumar, ADM Pankaj Upadhyay, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Ashutosh Joshi, and others were also present.