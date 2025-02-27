District Admin launches efforts for installation of mobile towers in Hanol

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Feb: District Magistrate Savin Bansal has initiated efforts for installation of mobile towers in Tyuni and Hanol and other network-deprived areas in collaboration with telecom companies. Thousands of devotees from other states and countries visit the Mahasu Maharaj Temple in Tyuni Hanol daily, but due to the lack of network facilities, both locals and pilgrims face significant communication difficulties.

It may be recalled that during a recent visit to Hanol Mahasu Maharaj Temple, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was approached by local residents regarding network issues and their demand for mobile towers. Taking the matter seriously, the CM had directed the District Magistrate to prioritise resolution of this problem. In response, the DM has issued directives to telecom companies operating in the district to prioritise the installation of towers in Tyuni. He has further stated that only the telecom companies installing towers in Tyuni Hanol and network-deprived areas would be granted permission to set up towers in other parts of the district.