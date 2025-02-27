Distressing Fallback

The implementation of the Ayushman Yojana in Uttarakhand as available to all citizens of the state is undoubtedly one of the best welfare measures undertaken by the state government. Implemented when Trivendra Singh Rawat was the Chief Minister, its universal application regardless of social or financial status to residents of Uttarakhand ensured the well-being of people in more ways than one. It opened the doors of private and charitable hospitals to the poor and middle class and reduced the pressure on already overburdened government hospitals. It went a step further than the Union Government’s concept of limiting it to the BPL category. It is only now that other states are contemplating a similar approach to this medical benefit.

Unfortunately, however, under the present government, distressing news is emerging of non-payment or delayed payment of dues under the scheme to the hospitals. This has led to several of them suspending treatment under the scheme.

The present Pushkar Singh Dhami government in the state should realise that, in terms of returns on expenditure, this is the most efficient, cost-effective and beneficial of welfare schemes. It must be understood how much it costs the economy if people die because of not having access to decent medical care. Entire families are devastated at the loss of the sole earning member for lack of medical care, or because of the expenditure incurred on treatment. Everybody will know of someone who has benefited from the scheme and received a timely and positive intervention.

It is all right if grandiose laws are passed that attract attention and seem to make the state leadership as visionary as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but it is necessary to learn a lesson from the AAP defeat in Delhi – delivery of welfare schemes must be ensured. Unless the benefits are real and easily available, it takes little time for voters to change their mind.

There have also been in the past reports about corrupt practices by hospitals to milk the Ayushman scheme. Corrective measures have reportedly been taken but it must be ensured that regulatory scrutiny is effective and constant. Politics for many may have become service of the ego, but it really is about serving the public. This should never be forgotten.