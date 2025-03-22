3 accused arrested in attempt to murder case 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Mar: Doon Police arrested three accused involved in an attempt to murder case in Dalanwala, here, on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Mehul Goyal (20), resident of Raipur, Yash Negi (19), resident of Raipur, and Udit Pawar (18), resident of Raipur. The police said these accused attacked the complainant’s two sons over a minor dispute, causing serious injuries.

On 17 March, Mandeep Grewal, a resident of EC Road, filed a complaint at Kotwali Dalanwala Police Station. He reported that Mehul Goyal, Udit Panwar, and their associates abused, assaulted, and threatened to kill his two sons. Following his complaint, the police registered a case under various sections of the BNS. Considering the seriousness of the case, SSP directed a special police team to track and arrest the accused. After gathering information and conducting surveillance, the police arrested three suspects.