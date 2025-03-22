Positive discussion held on Road, Water, and school building construction

Minister Joshi and Ex-Servicemen of Bilaspur Kadali meet

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Mar: Ex-servicemen from Bilaspur Kadali, Dehradun, met Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi at his camp office. During the meeting, a positive discussion was held regarding road , water supply, and school building construction .

Joshi informed that under the Chief Minister’s announcement, the renovation of Bilaspur Kadali’s school building has been planned, and the executing agency has already prepared the estimate. He emphasized the importance of strengthening basic educational infrastructure and assured that the government is taking this issue seriously. He further mentioned that after the school management committee submits the necessary documents to the education department, the construction work will be approved at the earliest.

Regarding the water supply issue, Minister Joshi assured the ex-servicemen that the Ministry of Defence has granted the No Objection Certificate (NOC), and further action will commence in April. Speaking about road construction , he stated that the Public Works Department (PWD) officials have been instructed to begin tarring the road , and work will start soon. He also assured the ex-servicemen that a community building would be constructed in Bilaspur Kadali for their welfare.

Present at the meeting were Captain Chandan Singh Bisht, Captain JC Pandey, Vikram Singh, BC Bhatt, Subedar Bhupendra Singh Rawat, Havildar Mahipal Singh, Havildar Virendra Singh, Subedar Krishna Chandra Bhatt, Ramesh Singh Dhami, Roop Singh Rawat, Lakshman Singh, Sunil Kumar, Ganga Singh Kunwar, Jaswant Singh Adhikari, Ramesh Singh Dhami, Pratap Singh, Mohan Singh, Kundan Singh, Ram Charan Singh, Diwan Singh, Mehrban Singh, Girish Uniyal, and other office bearers of the organization.