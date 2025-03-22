Govt launches drive to ensure food safety at Char Dham Yatra

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Mar: The Dhami government has launched an extensive campaign prioritising food safety ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, Hemkund Sahib Yatra, and the upcoming tourist season. Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, today shared that, on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, intensive inspections of food items, measures against adulteration, and cleanliness drives have been launched to ensure safe and quality food for pilgrims and the public. Officers have been deployed to monitor compliance.

The government has claimed that it has implemented a special action plan to ensure food safety at Char Dham Yatra and key tourist destinations. Food safety officers are stationed in districts such as Haridwar, Nainital, Dehradun, Tehri and Udham Singh Nagar. Additional officers will be deployed in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh. It was also claimed that regular inspections will also be conducted at hotels, dhabas, restaurants, sweet shops, and food vendors along travel routes and major pilgrimage sites. Mobile testing labs will operate on highways and travel routes. Dr Rajesh Kumar asserted that unhygienic and adulterated food will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against violators of food safety standards.

Kumar added that laboratory tests will target products like dairy items, spices, edible oils, flour, sweets, soft drinks, and packaged foods. Any instance of adulteration will lead to legal action under the FSSAI Act 2006, he warned. Businesses operating without proper licences and registration will face direct action. Food traders have been instructed to prioritise cleanliness and quality. “Providing pure and safe food to pilgrims is our top priority. Negligence at any level is unacceptable,” said Kumar.

He also added that to safeguard the environment during the Yatra, the state has banned single use plastic entirely. Separate dustbins for wet and dry waste will be mandatory on travel routes, and strict garbage management policies will be enforced at hotels, dhabas, and restaurants. Under the RUCO (Re-Purpose of Used Cooking Oil) campaign, used edible oil will be recycled.

He added that the pilgrims are advised to purchase food only from FSSAI-licensed establishments. Concerns regarding unhygienic or suspicious food can be reported via the helpline number 18001804246. Food traders are required to adhere to hygiene standards, with strict legal action against those selling adulterated or low-quality food. Kumar urged pilgrims and locals to consume only safe and clean food items and report suspicious food to the helpline for immediate action.