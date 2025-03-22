F-35 vs Su-57: India’s Fighter Jet Dilemma

By Satish Aparajit

The Trump mania continues unabated. Much has been said about the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to the US and the potential economic benefits for India amid the chaos caused by the American President, aided by his increasingly unpopular ally. However, this article focuses on a different story – India’s fighter jet conundrum.

America’s Offer: F-35 and Its Implications

The US President, known for his aggressive diplomatic style, has been dictating terms to global leaders – except, for now, Vladimir Putin. In this context, Washington has offered India the cutting-edge F-35 stealth fighter while simultaneously pressuring New Delhi to halt defence purchases from Russia.

The F-35 is one of the most advanced stealth fighter jets in the world. Designed to evade detection through infrared, radar, and other electronic means, its radar-absorbent material and lack of a heat-producing afterburner make it a formidable asset. The aircraft comes in three variants:

F-35A – Conventional take-off and landing, designed for air forces.

F-35B – Short take-off and vertical landing, ideal for Marines.

F-35C – Carrier-based operations for naval forces.

With artificial intelligence-driven combat systems and seamless data-sharing capabilities, the F-35 represents the pinnacle of fifth-generation air power.

Russia’s Counteroffer: Su-57 with Transfer of Technology

The Su-57, Russia’s answer to the F-35, is a fifth-generation multi-role fighter that, while impressive, remains less proven in actual combat compared to its American rival. However, Russia has sweetened the deal by offering India full transfer of technology (ToT) – allowing domestic manufacturing at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). In contrast, the US deal comes with heavy restrictions and no ToT, making India dependent on American support.

At the recent Aero India show in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, both jets made a significant impact. But India’s choice is complicated by a harsh reality:

China has added 435 fighters and ground attack aircraft.

Pakistan has gained 31 combat aircraft.

India’s fleet, in contrast, has shrunk by 151 aircraft.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is now operating with only 31 combat squadrons—far below the sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons. The depletion of fighter jets, particularly the aging Su-30MKI, has put the IAF in a tight spot.

The Bigger Question: F-35 vs Su-57 or Indigenous Production?

Historically, Russia has been a reliable defence partner, failing India only once during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The US, on the other hand, has a track record of being an unreliable arms supplier, often imposing sanctions or restrictions on buyers. Trump’s offer of the F-35 could be more symbolic than practical, aimed at pressuring India amid the ongoing tariff war rather than genuinely strengthening defence ties.

India has also signalled its commitment to domestic fighter jet production, as seen in the Rs 15,000 crore investment announced for stealth aircraft development. However, HAL’s poor track record is a major concern. The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) took four decades to materialise—an unacceptable delay when compared to China’s rapid progress in developing fifth and even sixth-generation fighters.

Despite placing large orders for the Tejas Mk1A, HAL continues to struggle with execution delays. The biggest bottleneck is securing General Electric’s F404 engine, which powers the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)—a fourth-generation fighter. The IAF Chief had to publicly admonish HAL officials for their sluggish approach during Aero India.

The Future of India’s Air Power: What’s the Right Choice?

India faces critical choices:

Should it invest in fifth-generation fighters like the F-35 or Su-57, or focus on urgent numbers with 4.5-generation jets? Does India need all 42 squadrons in a rapidly changing battlefield dominated by drones and UAVs?

Modern warfare is shifting away from traditional fighter jet combat. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and missile systems are revolutionising air combat, making costly manned fighters less critical. While India must remain prepared for conventional warfare with its neighbours, the IAF needs to accelerate investments in drones and AI-powered combat systems.

Conclusion: A Pragmatic Approach

At this stage, India should prioritise:

5-generation fighters to replenish squadron strength quickly. HAL reforms to ensure timely production of Tejas Mk1 and Mk2. Indigenous fighter jet development for long-term self-reliance. Enhanced UAV and missile capabilities to stay ahead in modern warfare.

Buying either the F-35 or Su-57 would cost billions of dollars—a burden India can ill afford right now. Instead, a balanced approach that strengthens numbers with affordable fighters while investing in stealth and drone technology will ensure India’s air superiority in the years ahead.

(The author is a retired Wing Commander of the IAF and a Shaurya Chakra awardee)