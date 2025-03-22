The Value of Politeness & Good Manners 

By Dr AK Srivastava

Politeness is showing respect for people of all age groups, neighbours, friends and colleagues, etc. It is reflected in our good manners and courteous behaviour toward others. It is often seen that one gets his work done easily by being polite and courteous. Politeness makes our conversation more effective, and it is always reciprocated by others with modesty and humbleness. Human beings are social creatures and they have certain ethics and norms for interacting in society.

There are some principles that we should observe in our day-to-day lives in order to practice politeness and modesty. The first rule is that we should be good listeners. It is really important to listen to others’ points of view carefully before we respond to them. Everyone wants space for themselves and feel happy when they are heard and the point of view appreciated. We give due importance to the individual who is engaged in conversation with us by being attentive to his or her arguments. We may agree or disagree, but the problem starts when we don’t listen patiently and try to reply as per our convenience. The golden rule is to listen more and speak less giving importance to the individuality of the person who is in conversation with us.

In this world, everyone wants to be respected and considered smart and prudent. Hence, we should always be positive towards others. Politeness is an essential part of our conversation and modesty makes our conversation pleasant as we refrain from rubbing others’ sentiments by being positive. It is a clash of egos that spoils our relations. When we are modest or humble, we keep other persons relaxed and calm. This is one of the secrets of success in this complex and intricate world.

It is really significant to respect the opinions of others. We may not agree, but we should agree to disagree without being harsh or impolite. Under all circumstances, relations should not be restrained because life is not a one-day affair. The same person may turn out to be very helpful some other day in other circumstances. Hence, we should always end our conversation or argument in good humour.

Sometimes we are in a tough situation and look for a speedy solution or remedy to the problem. Always stay calm and never raise the pitch of your voice. This type of behaviour will keep you in better control of things. In administration, it is often observed that our opponents want us to lose our temper because they know that we will lose our public image when we do so. The number of our sympathisers decreases very fast, when we lose our temper in a tough situation. Contrary to this, people rush forward to help if they find us positive and polite even in a tough scenario. Hence, politeness pays handsomely in all situations.

Politeness and good manners are fruits of the same tree of success. In fact, they are equally important and helpful in attaining heights in every venture of life. Good manners are not inborn qualities or talents. They are developed and learned from elders. Family values are taught when one is in one’s formative years. Both family traditions and educational institutions have crucial and important roles to play in this matter.

“A parent can give a child no greater gift than good manners.” – Hakim

“Manners are a sensitive awareness of the feelings of others. If you have that awareness, you have good manners, no matter what fork you use.” ⁠— Emily Post

It is good to greet elders and share things with youngsters. The blessings of elders and the goodwill of youngsters have a crucial role to play in our lives. Expressions of courtesy like “Sorry”, “Thank you”, Excuse me”, “Please” are valuable in our day-to-day lives. Similarly, it is nice to offer seats in a bus or train and try to accommodate any needy person at the time of trouble.

We should use public or others’ property with the utmost care and try to keep it neat and clean. Public parks, toilets, hospitals, railways and bus stations and airports, etc., should be treated as personal property. Always refrain from spitting and using abusive language.

It is good to have confidence but overconfidence leading to others’ ridicule and criticism should be avoided.

In conclusion, we can say that politeness is the manifestation of our inner growth and good manners are instrumental in our progress. Modesty and humility are effective and powerful strategies to maintain good interpersonal relationships. Human relations are reciprocal. We should behave with others as nicely and magnificently as we expect from others to be. Good manners will open the doors which the best education cannot.

Politeness and Good Manners will take you where money won’t go.