Govt issues instructions to address drinking water issues in summer season

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Mar: Secretary, Drinking Water, Shailesh Bagoli held a meeting with departmental officials to address drinking water issues during the summer, here, today. Officials from Jal Sansthan and the Drinking Water Corporation participated in the meeting to discuss solutions for water availability and related concerns.

Bagoli instructed that control rooms should be set up in each district to handle complaints related to water availability, leakage, and other drinking water problems. These control rooms will function as call centres. Assistant Engineers from Jal Sansthan or Jal Nigam will be designated as Nodal Officers in these control rooms to ensure prompt resolution of complaints. The Secretary emphasised the need for regular cleaning of drinking water tankers and directed that GPS tracking systems be installed to ensure smooth water supply. Adequate tanker arrangements must also be made in all divisions in a timely manner.

A special 15-day campaign will be launched from 1st April to tackle water wastage and leakage issues. Regular monitoring of this campaign will be carried out to ensure its effectiveness. In preparation for the Chardham Yatra, Bagoli directed that regular cleaning of mobile stand posts, tanks, and water ATMs along the pilgrimage routes be ensured. These measures aim to provide clean and safe drinking water to pilgrims.