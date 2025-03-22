Himalayan Utsav 2025: A Celebration of Indian Classical Music and Cultural Diversity

By Ameesha M.D Nathaniel

DEHRADUN, 20 Mar: The Himalayan Utsav 2025 , organized by Kalashray, is an international festival dedicated to promoting Indian classical music and the diverse cultural traditions of the Himalayan region and beyond. Hosted with the support of the Uttarakhand Government, the festival will take place from 21st to 23rd March 2025 . It aims to establish Uttarakhand as a global cultural hub, showcasing traditional music , dance, and crafts from both India and neighbouring countries like Japan and Nepal.

The Vision Behind Kalashray:

Kalashray, founder/president Himanshu Darmora helped by Rahul Sharma one of the organizers, who also curated Himalayan Utsav , has been a pioneering platform for fostering cultural diversity on an international scale. Himanshu’s vision is to bring lesser-known regional arts to the forefront, providing a space where both established and emerging artists can connect with a global audience. Starting from humble beginnings under a tree with just 50 people, the festival has evolved into a major cultural event, uniting artists, artisans, and enthusiasts from various backgrounds.

The spirit of the festival draws inspiration from Armaan Kapoor, Chief Patron, Kalashray, a passionate advocate for Indian classical music , whose vision and dedication have been instrumental in promoting classical art forms among the youth. Kapoor’s efforts have continuously encouraged people to reconnect with their cultural roots rather than merely consuming popular global trends. His belief in nurturing one’s cultural identity forms the backbone of Kalashray’s mission.

Seema Sinha, a prominent figure in promoting cultural art and music , plays a vital role in supporting Kalashray’s efforts. She is dedicated to giving visibility to nameless and faceless artists, providing them with a platform to present their craft on a global stage. Through the Himalayan Utsav , Seema continues her mission to celebrate artistic diversity while highlighting the untold stories of talented performers.

Prominent Performances and Artisans:

The Himalayan Utsav 2025 will feature performances by world-renowned artists, including Amaan Ali Bangash, and Shubhendra Rao with his wife, presenting a harmonious blend of sitar and cello. Kala Ramnath will also grace the stage, weaving melodies that reflect the rich tapestry of Indian classical music .

The festival will showcase local and natural products, emphasizing the vibrant cultural heritage of regions like Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Uttarakhand. Through diverse stalls and exhibitions, visitors will experience unique crafts and traditions, many of which are rarely seen on mainstream platforms.

Empowering Nameless and Faceless Artists:

Kalashray is deeply committed to uplifting lesser-known artists, providing them with opportunities to perform and exhibit their work on a grand scale. Seema Sinha’s efforts ensure that artists who have dedicated their lives to preserving cultural traditions finally receive the recognition they deserve. The festival also highlights regional crafts and products, promoting local craftsmanship alongside classical performances.

Government and Community Support:

The festival’s success is made possible through the support of various government bodies, including Himadri, AYUSH, and the Film Federation FWCI among many, have joined hands with Kalashray to elevate the cultural significance of Uttarakhand on a global stage as well as of the Himalayan region.

An Invitation to Celebrate Culture: