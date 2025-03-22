XXII Sorbon International Convocation celebrates Global Excellence

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

New Delhi, 20 Mar: The XXII Sorbon International Convocation took place at the Hotel Bel La Monde, NH8, New Delhi, on 18 March. The event honoured distinguished professionals from around the world for their significant contributions to their respective fields.

Among the notable attendees were Chief Guests Dr John Thomas Prade, President of Ecole Supérieure Robert de Sorbon, France, and Dr Vivek Choudhry, Vice President of ESRDS and Chairman of IIPPT Foundation. Guests of Honour included Dr Meenakshi Lekhi, two-time MP and former Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, Dr Bart S Fisher, notable Nobel Prize Nominee in Medicine from the USA, Dr M Ramachandran, IAS, former Secretary of the Government of India, Dr Gurmeet Singh, Chairman of Bel la Monde, Dr Kartar Singh Tanwar, Delhi MLA of the BJP, Dr Sanjana Jon, International Fashion Icon, and Dr Mandeep Maitra, founder of Women in Power. The event also saw the presence of the Jury and Advisory Board of ESRDS from France and India.

Dr M Ramachandran was awarded a Post-Doctoral/D.Litt for his remarkable public policy contributions. Other recipients included Dr Meenakshi Lekhi, who received a Doctorate in Public Service, along with several other distinguished professionals honoured with Post-Doctoral degrees, Doctorates, Honorary Doctorates, and MBAs.

Dr Vivek Choudhry emphasised, “The Ecole Supérieure Robert de Sorbon Doctorate Degree recognises decades of experience and societal contributions. This year’s event saw participation from professionals across India, London, Dubai, and the UAE, making it a truly global celebration.”

This year’s convocation featured prominent individuals from banking, finance, corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, HR, social activism, politics, and mental wellness. The prestigious “Bharat Samman” and “Women Empowerment” awards were also presented to select honorees.

Dr Nirmal Bansal, Provost of the University and Vice Chairman of the Sorbon International Selection Board, highlighted the commitment to maintaining high standards in the selection of recipients.

Dr Lekhi expressed gratitude upon receiving the Bharat Samman award and also presented the Women Empowerment Awards. Dr Gurmeet Singh, Founder & Chairman of Bel la Monde, was honoured with the title of Board Trustee of ESRDS France by Dr John Thomas Prade, Chairman of the Trustee Board.

The book, ‘Revolution in Banking – Wheels of India’s Growth Story’, co-authored by Dr Nirmal Bansal and Dr Suneel Gupta, was also launched by Dr Meenakshi Lekhi, Dr John Thomas Prade, Dr M Ramachandran, and Dr Bart S. Fisher in the presence of other dignitaries.

The event, attended by over 200 delegates and awardees, concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Nirmal Bansal.