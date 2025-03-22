Meeting held to review transport related preparations for Char Dham Yatra

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 20 Mar: The Yatra Administration has commenced its preparations for the Char Dham Yatra of 2025. A joint meeting was held in this regard at the sub-divisional office in Rishikesh today in which officials from the Transport Department, the Joint Rotation Committee, the Transport Federation, as well as other stakeholders participated. In the meeting, strategy for the Char Dham Yatra was outlined, incorporating suggestions and mutual cooperation.

The Yatra administration anticipates a significant increase in devotees this year, partly due to the enthusiasm witnessed at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. It is being claimed that around 60 lakh pilgrims are expected to visit Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra this year. Arrangements are being made accordingly. Both offline and online registration facilities are now available, and all travellers arriving in Rishikesh will have access to on-the-spot registration.

Today’s meeting was chaired by Divisional Transport Officer (Administration) Dehradun, Sushil Kumar at the Assistant Divisional Transport Office in Rishikesh. The meeting witnessed participation of representatives of transport companies associated with the Yatra. Issues raised by the representatives were discussed, and suggestions were noted. Sushil Kumar stated that the administration has finalised all preparations. It was shared that facilities for green cards and trip cards will be introduced in Rishikesh shortly. Transport checkpoints will also become operational along the Yatra route soon.

To tackle traffic congestion during the Yatra, the police, administration, and transport department are claiming to have collaboratively formulated a strategy. Immediate identification and rectification of black spots will be undertaken to ensure smooth travel. Passengers arriving in Rishikesh are encouraged to complete their online registration in advance. For those preferring offline registration, on-the-spot facilities will be provided. A dedicated team has also been formed to address the issue of illegally operated vehicles.

Sushil Kumar assured that there will be no shortage of buses for pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra. In addition to joint rotation buses, vehicles from Parivar Nigam have been deployed, and if required, buses will also be requisitioned from Kumaon Division.

The meeting was attended by several officials, including Rawat Singh (ARTO Administration), Mohit Kothari (ARTO Enforcement), Prateek Jain (ARM Transport Corporation), Sanjay Shastri (President GMC), Sudhir Rai (President Uttarakhand Transport Federation), Naveen Ramola (former President Joint Rotation), Bhopal Singh Negi (President Joint Rotation), JS Negi (President TGMO), Manoj Dhyani (former President Transport Company), Balbir Singh Negi (President Sumo Union), Hemant Dung (President Taxi Union), Vijendra Singh Kandhari (Secretary Taxi Union), Krishna Pant (Director Doon Valley), and Anil Bagoli.