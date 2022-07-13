3 senior Cong leaders join AAP in New Delhi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jul: In a fresh setback to Congress in Uttarakhand, three senior Congress leaders, namely Dr RP Raturi, Kamlesh Raman and Kuldeep Chaudhary, have quit the Congress and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In the morning, the state spokesman of the party and former Municipal Councillor Dr RP Raturi posted on social media that he was deeply saddened by the current condition of the Congress party, which he had served for several decades. He added that Congress had suffered a major defeat in 2017 but failed to learn the necessary lessons and had suffered another big defeat in the 2022 assembly elections but, yet, the top leaders of the party were fighting with each other instead of making collective efforts to bring the party up in Uttarakhand. Raturi announced that he saw no hope for the Congress and was thereby quitting the party.

Hours later, accompanied by Kamlesh Raman and Kuldeep Chaudhary, he called on Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and joined the party. Another former Congress leader and now an AAP leader, Jot Singh Bisht, was also present on the occasion. Raturi is considered to be close to Bisht. As soon as Raturi had posted his announcement to quit the Congress and all the party posts he held in the party, speculation had become rife that he would be joining AAP. It also became clear that Raturi posted his announcement on social media after being assured by the AAP leadership and that he was already in Delhi when he did so.