Doctor, nurse suspended for negligence towards duty

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jul: At the strict direction of Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, the Health Department has suspended a Nursing Officer and a Medical Officer for negligence towards duty. It may be recalled that the government has taken serious view of a woman from Khatima arriving in Haldwani for delivery but failing to get admitted in the government hospital and then delivering the baby outside the hospital. An inquiry was also ordered into the incident.

The report submitted by a four member committee indicted the medical officer Dr Disha Bisht and nursing officer Deepti following which both have been suspended at the direction of the Minister.

The Director General, Health and Family Welfare, has suspended Nursing Officer Deepti Rani with immediate effect, while the suspension of Dr Disha Bisht, the doctor on duty, has been recommended to the government. In the case, the CMS of Civil Hospital Khatima has also been summoned and clarification has been sought from him.

Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat stated that that taking immediate cognisance of the news published in social media and newspapers, officers of the Health Department were instructed to investigate the matter and take concrete action against the culprits. Director General Health and Family Welfare constituted a four-member committee of specialist doctors under the chairmanship of Director, Medical Health and Family Welfare, Kumaon Mandal. Dr Bhagirathi Joshi, Chief Medical Officer, Nainital, Dr VK Punera, Principal Superintendent, BD Pandey, District Hospital, Nainital, Dr Usha Jangpangi, Chief Medical Superintendent, Women’s Hospital, Haldwani and Dr Draupadi Garbyal, Senior Gynecologist, District Women’s Hospital, Nainital comprised the inquiry committee.