5 die in accident as vehicle falls into gorge in Tehri district, CM condoles deaths

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Jun: Five persons died on the spot while three were injured when a Utility vehicle fell into a gorge near Pokhar on the Ghansali-Ghuttu motor road today. A woman was also among the dead. The utility vehicle was reported to be overloaded. The vehicle was passed for a capacity of five seats but eight passengers were seated in the vehicle.

At around 2.30 p.m., today, the vehicle going from Ghansali to Saud village near Pokhar went out of control and fell into a fifty metre deep ravine. All the passengers were from Saud village. More than eight passengers were seated in the vehicle. Five people died on the spot in the accident while three villagers were injured. SHO Sukhpal Singh Mann said that the cause of the accident is being investigated. All the three injured have been admitted to Pilkhi Health Centre. The driver has suffered minor injuries.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his condolences. He prayed for peace for the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister has directed the officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.