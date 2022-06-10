Dhan Singh Rawat honoured with ‘Uttarakhand Shaurya Samman’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Jun: Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat was today honoured with the Uttarakhand Shaurya Samman by the Uttarakhand Shaurya Abhiyan Samiti. He was given this honour for the innovative experiments done in the field of higher education and health services. He is the first politician to be given this award.

Earlier, this award has been given to people like Padma Shri awardee Jagat Singh Jungli, Padma Shri awardee Premchand Sharma who have innovated and done special work in various fields like environment and horticulture.

Dhan Singh Rawat was honoured with the Shaurya Samman for the year 2022 at a ceremony organised by the Uttarakhand Shaurya Abhiyan Samiti at a private hotel here today. The Committee presented a citation, memento and shawl to him on this occasion. Rawat expressed his gratitude to the committee and said that honours and awards inspired people to do even better. He claimed that he had always been working for society since his student life and got this inspiration from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and RSS.

Rawat said that providing better health facilities to the last person of the state and awakening the light of education were his top priorities. He said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country where the New Education Policy would be implemented in July. Similarly, in the field of health, people are being given free treatment costing up to Rs 5 lakh under Atal Ayushman Yojana. So far, seven and a half lakh people had taken advantage of this scheme. An air ambulance service had been started for remote areas of the state. Recently, 352 patients were airlifted from Kedarnath.

Rawat praised the committee for honouring the people working in different fields. Member of the committee and former cabinet minister Mohan Singh said that Dhan Singh Rawat is a popular leader in Uttarakhand and a true public servant.

Dr Himanshu Das, Director of National Institute for Visually Handicapped (NIVH), Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, Prof JP Pachauri, Advisor, RUSA, Prof MSM Rawat, Prof KD Purohit, President of Hill Development Research Institute Dr Arvind Darmora, Prof Mohan Singh Panwar, former Director, Horticulture, BS Negi and SS Kaintura were among those present on the occasion.