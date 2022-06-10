Dhami seeks blessings from Shankaracharya Rajarajeshwaram

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 9 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today paid a courtesy call on Shankaracharya Rajarajeshwarashram at Shankaracharya Ashram in Kankhal, here, and sought his blessings. The Chief Minister then reached Om Ghat, where he took a Panchasan and sought blessings from the Holy Ganga. On this occasion he prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state.

On this occasion, MLA Pradeep Batra, former cabinet minister Yatishwaranand, Dinesh, BJP district president Dr Jaipal Singh Chauhan, former MLA Sanjay Gupta, Nitin Gautam, District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Yogendra Singh Rawat, SDM Puran Singh Rana, SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh, CO City Shekhar Juyal were among those present.