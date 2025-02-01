5 districts in state to get modern warehouses: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 31 Jan: Warehouses with modern facilities having a total capacity of 40,000 metric tons will be constructed in five districts of the state. In this regard, the district magistrates concerned have been instructed to select land for the construction of these warehouses and submit a report to the government within a week.

State Cooperative Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat held a virtual meeting of the Cooperation Department, Delhi, today, which was attended by district magistrates from various districts. During the meeting, Dr Rawat directed departmental officials to expand storage capacity across the state and develop it in accordance with market demand, so that large-scale storage facility for food grains and fertilisers can be established. Dr Rawat mentioned that modern warehouses with a total capacity of 40,000 metric tons will be built in five districts of the state. In Pauri and Tehri districts, warehouses with 5,000 metric tons capacity each will be built, while in Haridwar, Dehradun, and Udham Singh Nagar districts, warehouses with 10,000 metric tons capacity each will be constructed. For this purpose, approximately 22 acres of land will be required.

The Minister instructed the district magistrates of the five districts to select land for the construction of the warehouses and submit their reports to the government within a week. He emphasised that expanding storage capacity in the state is crucial and that concrete steps need to be taken at every level for this. Dr Rawat mentioned that the current storage capacity under the State Storage Corporation is 131,550 metric tons, and this capacity needs to be expanded. He also mentioned plans for establishing cold storage facilities in the hilly districts under the corporation so that farmers can store their produce safely. Additionally, cold storage facilities are planned for the army and ITBP.

Dr Rawat further stated that currently, the Uttarakhand State Warehousing Corporation has warehouses in Rudrapur, Gadarpur, Gularbhoj, Kashipur, Ramnagar, Kichha, Sitarganj, Nankamata, Haldwani, Almora, Haridwar, Vikas Nagar, and Nakroda. Out of the total 131,550 metric tons capacity in these warehouses, 119,634 metric tons are in use.

The virtual meeting was attended by Additional Secretary (Cooperation) and Registrar of Cooperative Societies Sonika, District Magistrates of Tehri, Pauri, Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar, MD of the Warehousing Corporation Ramindri Mandrawal, and other departmental officials.