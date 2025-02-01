Govt holds pre-budget meeting with stakeholders

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Jan: The Dhami government held a pre-budget meeting with the stakeholders and the public to seek suggestions on the budget 2025-26 to be presented in the coming budget session of the state assembly. In this regard, a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal was held at a local hotel today. A large number of stakeholders including trading and industrial organisations, leading industrialists, Chartered Accountants and others interacted with the Finance Minister and shared their suggestions with him.

It may be recalled that the government has begun preparations for the upcoming assembly budget session 2025-26, emphasising the creation of a budget that aligns with public sentiments. To achieve this, suggestions have been sought from the public. Th Finance Department gathered a large number of suggestions from the participants which may be included in the budget format.

A few years ago, the state government initiated the practice of creating a public budget based on public input. Each year, budget-related suggestions are solicited from the public to help prepare the budget format. This year, the government is once again seeking public input for the 2025-26 financial year budget.

Though the meeting to seek feedback is over already, Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal, added that the public can submit budget-related suggestions until 9 February. The Finance Department has provided a phone number, 9520820683, for submitting suggestions. Additionally, suggestions can be sent via email to budget-uk@nic.in before the budget is finalized, ensuring the budget reflects public needs.

Prem Chand Aggarwal stated that the government is holding consultations with all stakeholders before finalising the budget to ensure that a comprehensive and effective budget is presented, which can promote the state’s overall development. In today’s dialogue with stakeholders, valuable suggestions were received.

The Finance Minister also emphasised the significant role stakeholders play in the state’s development, which is why their input has been actively sought. Public suggestions are also being collected through various means.

Later, speaking informally to the media persons, Aggarwal shared that the cabinet has authorised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to decide the dates and venue for the assembly budget session. A final decision in this regard would be announced soon.