5 more illegal mazaars razed in Kashipur

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kashipur (Udham Singh Nagar), 3 Jul: In a continuing crackdown on unauthorised constructions, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government’s demolition campaign continued today with the razing of five more illegal mazaars built on government land in the Kundeshwari area of Kashipur. The structures were brought down by the administration during an early morning operation, which has pushed the total number of such demolitions across Uttarakhand to 537.

SDM Abhay Pratap Singh of Kashipur today confirmed that the five ‘religious’ structures had been unlawfully erected on common government land allocated for a mango orchard in Kundeshwari. In response to these illegal encroachments, the caretakers of the mazasrs were issued a 15-day notice, directing them to submit valid documentation pertaining to the land ownership and the constructions. However, with no supporting documents produced, the administration proceeded with the removal of the structures early this morning, leaving the site completely cleared.

The state government’s intensified campaign against encroachments on public land continues to gather momentum. Under the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand administration has thus far demolished 537 unauthorised mazaars, marking a determined effort to reclaim public property.

It may be reminded here that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reiterated several times that structures erected illegally on government land, allegedly built with the intention to usurp public land, will not be tolerated under any circumstances in Uttarakhand.