50 senior officers including several IAS transferred

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 9 Jul: 50 senior government officers including 24 IAS and 22 PCS officers have been transferred today in an order issued late this evening. While there has been minor change in the charge of several IAS officers, major reshuffle was seen in the charge held by several others. The transfers included charge of district magistrate too in some districts while some new IAS officers have also been given responsibilities as Joint Magistrates. Secretary Rural Development Sachin Kurve has been replaced with Dr BVRC Purshottam who was rid of his charge as Director Milk Development and given this additional responsibility.

Kurve has been given charge as Secretary Tourism and CEO Uttarakhand Tourism Development Corporation in place of Dilip Jawalkar. Jawalkar has been given charge as Secretary Finance now. Secretary (in charge) Urban Development Vinod Kumar Suman was rid of his charge as Secretary Urban Development but will retain other responsibilities. District Magistrate Dehradun Dr R Rajesh Kumar was rid of his additional charge as CEO Smart City Project Dehradun. Additional Secretary Medical and Health Sonika has been given additional charge as CEO Smart City Project Dehradun. Additional Secretary Ranvir Singh Chauhan who holds several crucial charge was rid of his charge as Managing Director SIDCUL, and Additional Secretary Language, Secretary Hindi Academy. District Magistrate Udham Singh Nagar Yugal Kishore Pant was given additional charge as MD Terai Seeds Corporation. District Magistrate Tehri, Eva Ashish was removed as DM Tehri and appointed as Additional Secretary Drinking Water, Director Panchayati Raj and Director Jal Jeevan Mission replacing Nitin Bhadauria. Additional Secretary Swati Bhadauria who was Additional Secretary to Governor and MD GMVN has been removed as MD GMVN and given additional charge as Additional Secretary Language and Secretary Hindi Academy. Vineet Kumar has been removed as District Magistate Bageshwar and given charge as Additional Secretary Forests and PWD. Additional Secretary Reena Joshi has been removed as Additional Secretary and appointed as District Magistrate Bageshwar. Nitika Khandelwal has been removed as Chief Development Officer Dehradun and replaced with Additional Secretary Jharna Kamthan while Rohit Meena has been appointed as MD SIDCUL. Saurabh Geharwar has been appointed as District Magistrate Tehri in place of Eva Ashish Srivastava.