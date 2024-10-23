595 youth representatives from 19 states attend Uttarakhand Yuva Sansad 2.0

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 Oct: The ‘Uttarakhand Yuva Sansad 2.0’, a two-day youth conference, was held at the DPSG, here, on 19-20 October. A total of 595 youth representatives from 19 states of the country participated in this conference. This platform of Uttarakhand Youth Parliament strives to provide a medium through which the youth can know about their rights and the functioning of Parliament, as well as the proceedings taking place in the Houses. The need of the hour is to have maximum participation of youth in decision making and changing age-old policies which have become redundant over the years. The objective of this programme was to provide an opportunity to discuss national and social issues and deliberate solutions by bringing the youth from all over the country on one platform.

This event has taken an important step towards promoting dialogue and cooperation among the youth. The motto of the United Nations and Youth Parliament is, “Empowering Voices, Shaping Tomorrow”.

On this occasion, representatives from various states exchanged ideas and expressed commitment to take concrete steps for social change in future. The programme was jointly inaugurated by Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal, and Chairperson of Child Development Authority, Uttarakhand, Geeta Khanna.

On the second day, former Governor of Maharashtra and Goa, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, were the Chief Guests for the event. Professor Dr Jitendra Singh, Professor Dr Abhiranjan Dixit were present as the Guests of Honour at the closing ceremony of the Youth Parliament.

The event was led by the founder of Uttarakhand Youth Parliament, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, Sudeep Chandra, while Advocate Rudransh Shukla and Advocate Nehal Rai played an important role as advisors. Apart from this, Secretary General Neeraj Vats, Dy Secretary General Saurav Prakash, Utkarsh Mishra, Shubham Bisht, Srishti, Girisha, Prerna, Sudhanshu and Manu were also actively involved in organising this conference.