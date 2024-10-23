Hemkund Yatra a success due to government efforts: Bindra

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 21 Oct: The Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage has been successfully completed this year, for which the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust has expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Trust President, Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra also thanked the Chief Minister for his timely directives that helped maintain travel arrangements.

He acknowledged the state government and Chamoli district administration for swiftly opening travel routes during the monsoon. Bindra emphasized that the Hemkund pilgrimage is the backbone of the state’s tourism and appreciated the government for providing necessary facilities to ensure a pleasant experience for visitors.

This year’s pilgrimage began on May 25 and concluded on October 10.