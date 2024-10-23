Actor Mohan Babu calls on CM

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 21 Oct: Film actor Mohan Babu met with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday evening at the Chief Minister’s residence. During his visit, which was part of his Kedarnath pilgrimage, Mohan Babu expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for efforts to promote filmmaking in Uttarakhand. He praised the state’s film policy as a significant initiative for encouraging films and highlighted the region’s natural beauty as ideal for film shoots.

The Chief Minister stated that the film policy provides necessary support and facilities to filmmakers, aiming to enhance the recognition of Uttarakhand’s tourist destinations both nationally and internationally. He emphasized that promoting films in the state would also boost tourism and help local youth gain national recognition for their talents.

The meeting was also attended by Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General of Information and CEO of the Uttarakhand Film Development Council.