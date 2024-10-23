SRHU is now NAAC A+ accredited

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 Oct: Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, has been awarded A+ Grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The NAAC team conducted a three-day visit to SRHU for evaluation. NAAC conducts assessment and accreditation of higher educational institutions to gain an understanding of their ‘Quality Status’.

Congratulating the SRHU fraternity on the achievement, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, President, SRHU, asserted that this is a testimony to the institution’s hard work, focus, and dedication. He said that the university will continue to achieve excellence in teaching and research while also taking on responsibility for the counseling and care of students as their guardian.

Dr Dhasmana emphasised that this achievement comes with far greater responsibility. He assured that the university will continue its journey with the same rigour and hard work in providing best-in-class facilities and resources to teachers and students. He attributed the success to the collective efforts of all involved with the university’s day-to-day functioning.

Dr Dhasmana further asserted that this accomplishment reflects the university’s vision to meet higher standards of education as a continuous process. All members of SRHU put in their best efforts that resulted in an A+ grade from NAAC. He acknowledged the future challenges and expressed the university’s commitment to strive for new milestones.

The NAAC team evaluated the university’s academic and research quality as well as its administrative and infrastructural systems. The team also held discussions with students, alumni, parents, and staff.

A university graded in the A+ category gets advantages that include graded autonomy, research grants, freedom to launch online courses, establish off-campus centres, establish foreign collaborations, and more. This status is quite an enabler and speaks of the high credibility of an institution. A grade institute brings in multifarious benefits to students, including better placement prospects.