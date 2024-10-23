Step Forward

The arrangements made between India and China for patrolling on the LAC just before the BRICS meeting is expected to further resolve tensions in the Himalayas. This has been another step in the disengagement process so that there is no recurrence of the Galwan incident, which had served as a major setback following a successful agreement arrived at in 1993 on ‘Maintenance of Peace and Tranquility along the Border Areas’. And, then, in 1996, rules were established on how the militaries of the two countries would behave on the LAC, which included among other things not to fire at each other. Ironically, this rule was adhered to even during the Galwan skirmish, which otherwise led to casualties on both sides.

One of the great failures of international diplomacy has been the messed-up relations between India and China ever since the invasion of Tibet. The ‘Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai’ approach failed miserably, mostly because of Pt Nehru’s idealistic pacifism and the inability of the Chinese leadership to look beyond immediate interests. As a result, the two nations, which could have benefited enormously from each other’s economic potential, had to develop on their own. It must not be forgotten that the Chinese people have paid a very heavy price for their present prosperity. That very approach has now become a liability for them, as they struggle to find acceptance in the globalised world as anything other than a supplier of cheap goods.

At the same time, India’s rise has also been facing hostility, as witnessed in the recent controversy over the killing of a Khalistani terrorist in Canada. The sense of entitlement that became evident as the Western powers refused to acknowledge India’s concerns and behaved like a clique has come as a reminder that the doors are still closed in the traditional bastions of power.

This realisation is bound to reflect at the BRICS meeting with a greater sense of unity among the participating nations. Improved relations between India and China will serve as a morale booster and lead on to increased cooperation on not just economic issues, but also security matters. Russia, which has been having a hard time with the imposition of sanctions will be more than pleased with these developments. The coming elections in the US will also determine what shape things will take in the future. China has by no means become India’s friend, but it will be compelled to improve relations for its own benefit. A pragmatic Indian leadership will accordingly reciprocate.