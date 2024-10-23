Mukesh Ambani promises to support restoration of Tungnath Temple

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Oct: Renowned industrialist Mukesh Ambani has promised to help in the conservation and restoration of the Lord Tungnath Temple, the third Kedar among the Panch Kedars.

Ambani discussed this in detail with Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay while on a visit to Badrinath and Kedarnath two days ago.

BKTC President Ajendra Ajay disclosed that Ambani has assured all possible help for the conservation and revival of Tungnath Temple. Ajay shared that the Tungnath Temple, considered to be the highest Shiva temple in the world, is tilting to one side, which has caused significant concern to all.

It may be recalled that, two days ago, Mukesh Ambani had visited the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines. During this visit, Ambani met BKTC President Ajendra Ajay. Ajay informed Mukesh Ambani about the tilting of the Tungnath Temple. Ambani assured President Ajay that he is ready to do whatever he can for the conservation and revival of Tungnath temple, pledging all possible support.

The Ambani family visits the Badrinath and Kedarnath dhams every year and takes keen interest in the maintenance of the shrines. During his visit to both the shrines, Ambani had also donated an amount of Rs 5 crores to the BKTC. Ajay claimed that the government is making every effort to address the issues of the Tungnath Temple, but any support from the Ambani family is always welcome in view of its strong faith in the Char Dham and related temples in Uttarakhand. Whenever the Ambani family comes for Char Dham Yatra, they spend time there with full devotion.

The Tungnath Temple, located in Rudraprayag district, is situated at an altitude of over 12,000 feet. This temple is built in the Nagarjuna style, which is about a thousand years old. According to belief, demon king Ravana had performed penance at this place to please Lord Shiva. This temple comes under the Archaeological Survey of India, and it is said that the stones in the temple’s hall and the slate-like stones on the roof have been shaken as a result of which the temple is tilting to one side.