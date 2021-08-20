5th Annual Issue of Pravasi Sandesh released

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 19 Aug: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the 5th Annual edition of Hindi Daily ‘Pravasi Sandesh’ at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Former Minister of State Kripashankar Singh, CEO of Pravasi Sandesh Vinod Badala, Editor Arun Upadhyay and others were present.

The Governor felicitated 20 eminent personalities for their contributions to various walks of life on the occasion. Ramesh Dhakad, Chandan Bhansali, Pankaj Mishra, Kirti Rated, Yatin Shah were among those felicitated on the occasion.