6 arrested by STF for UKSSSC entrance exam scam

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jul: The undergraduate level examinations were conducted in the state by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Service Commission (UKSSSC) in the year 2021. About 1.60 lakh youth of the state participated in the examination with great enthusiasm.

However, after the examination results were announced, many student organisations had alleged rigging and had called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and submitted a memorandum alleging irregularities in the examination.

Taking a quick decision in view of the sensitivity of the matter, Dhami had yesterday ordered registration of a case regarding the irregularities of the said examination, on which a Case under 289/2022 Section 420 IBD has been registered at the police station, Raipur.

Under the guidance of Deputy Inspector General of Police STF, Senior Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force, Uttarakhand, have formed separate teams to conduct an inquiry into the possible irregularities. It was seen that some confidential information regarding the examination had been leaked. Taking prompt action, the teams have arrested 6 accused so far while the investigation is still underway and the possibility of more arrests can’t be ruled out.