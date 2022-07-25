Minister Joshi pays courtesy call on Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jul: State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi made a courtesy call on Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The minister discussed organic farming in Germany with the Governor. He informed the Governor about the work being done in the field of soldiers’ welfare and rural development, including the schemes of the Agriculture and Horticulture Department operating in the state. The Governor conveyed his best wishes to the Minister for his impending foreign visit.