Speaker felicitates Agrima Pradhan, CBSE Class X topper

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 24 Jul: Agrima Pradhan of Doon, who topped the Dehradun region by securing 99.8 per cent marks in the CBSE Class X board examination, was felicitated by Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan by presenting her a shawl and a memento on Saturday. She also felicitated her parents. Pradhan was felicitated at a programme organised at the official residence of the Speaker. The Speaker wished Agrima a bright future. During a conversation with the Speaker, Agrima Pradhan, who studies at The Asian School, said that she wants to serve the country by joining the civil service. Right now she is preparing for NEET at a coaching institute in the city. She credited her parents for her success. The Speaker congratulated the topper’s father, Lt Col SK Pradhan, and mother Subhashree Pradhan.