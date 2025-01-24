67% polling for Mussoorie civic bodies

By SUNIL SONKER

MUSSOORIE , 23 Jan: Voting for the election of Mussoorie Municipality Council president and 13 councilors took place on Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm.

67 per cent voting took place in Mussoorie. There are a total of 25,231 voters in Mussoorie Municipality, out of which 13,990 are male and 11,221 are female voters. People were very upset due to the slow pace of voting in Mussoorie since morning. According to the people, they had stood in the queue since morning but the pace of voting was so slow, due to it took a long time to cast their vote. Many people went back after getting upset and did not cast their vote. From the morning itself, voters were very enthusiastic about the right to vote. According to the data received till late evening, nearly 67 per cent voting took place.

He said that there was chaos in many polling centres. There was no place for booth agents to sit in the polling booths and long queues of voters were seen on the roadside outside many polling centres. On the other hand, complaints of fake voting were also received from people in many polling booths of Mussoorie . People told that when they went to cast their vote, their vote was cast by someone else, which they protested against but the presiding officer did not let them cast their vote. The names of many voters were missing from the voter list of Mussoorie Nagar Palika. He said that the BLO in Mussoorie has not worked properly. The names of people living in Mussoorie for many decades have been removed from the voter list, which is unfortunate.

Voters also complained that this time everyone is voting for development in Mussoorie . Mussoorie has not been able to develop in the last 5 years, due to which the people of Mussoorie have decided to bring about a change. They said that Mussoorie is the queen of mountains, so it is the responsibility of the elected representatives to beautify it, but some representatives work for their personal benefit and succumb to corruption, to which the public has given an answer this time.