7 DSPs transferred by Police HQs

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Sep: The Police Headquarters has ordered the transfer of seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in Uttarakhand. The transferred police officers have been directed to take charge of their new postings with immediate effect.

According to the official notification, DSP Ankush Mishra has been shifted from the Special Task Force (STF) to the Intelligence Headquarters, while Ashish Bhardwaj has been transferred from the Police Headquarters to the Second India Reserve Battalion (IRB).

Sandeep Negi, who was serving in Dehradun, has been moved to the Police Headquarters. Parvez Ali has been transferred from the First IRB at Ramnagar to the STF. Trivendra Singh Rana has been shifted from Pauri to Dehradun, while Purnima Garg has also been moved from the Second IRB to Dehradun.

The headquarters has made it clear that all officers must assume charge of their new responsibilities without delay.